History Center of Olmsted County’s Creepy Doll Contest returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The History Center of Olmsted County's Creepy Doll Contest is back this year by popular demand.

For the last few years, The History Center of Olmsted County has been holding the contest.

There are nine new contestants this year, the oldest ones dating back to the 1860s. The dolls have a connection to Olmsted County, and many are donations from residents. Each doll has a different story along with different names like Lizzie Borden, Cloudy Eye and Professor Moriarty.

Voting for who people think is the "creepiest" doll starts Friday. Last year, the dolls could only be viewed virtually, but this year, they can be seen once again in person at the history center.

"It is a mix of the history and the fun," Abby Currier with History Center of Olmsted County said. "We could put these dolls out on display with nothing with them and the chances of people stopping to vote are slim to none. So we dress it up, make it fun, but we also want to tell the story of how we are protecting the dolls, how we are conserving them in this fun and exciting way is what makes it important for us and why we keep doing it."

Voting goes through Oct. 22 and finishes with a cocktail party from 6 p.m. 9 p.m. at The Castle in downtown Rochester on Oct. 23.

At the party, there will be food, special drinks and all the dolls will be there to party with everyone.

To vote, learn more about the dolls, and get tickets to the party visit the History Center of Olmsted County website.