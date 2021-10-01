Iran holds military exercises near tense Azerbaijan border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s national army has begun exercises near its border with Azerbaijan, putting on a display of military capabilities near a neighbor it is increasingly skeptical of for its ties to the West and Israel. State TV reported that artillery, drones and helicopters will participate in the drills, without elaborating on how long they would last or where exactly they would be held. Iran occasionally holds such events, saying it wants to assesses combat readiness and demonstrate capabilities. The exercises come amid escalating tensions along the border. Iran is wary of Azerbaijan in particular for its deep military cooperation with the Islamic Republic’s archrival, Israel, and on Thursday voiced its concerns to Azerbaijan.