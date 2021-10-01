Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January.

Kavanaugh had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh's wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday.