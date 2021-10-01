Skip to Content

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday.  

Associated Press

