Skip to Content

Kentucky governor files paperwork for reelection run in 2023

New
10:11 am National news from the Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a big step toward a reelection run. Beshear filed paperwork with the state’s Registry of Election Finance on Friday. It comes in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement. Beshear’s reelection run will be tied to his aggressive actions to combat COVID-19. Several Republicans are lining up for expected bids to unseat Beshear in 2023. On Monday, Ford announced it will build twin battery plants at Glendale, Kentucky, in a joint venture with its battery partner to power the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Kentucky governor files paperwork for reelection run in 2023

New
10:11 am National news from the Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a big step toward a reelection run. Beshear filed paperwork with the state’s Registry of Election Finance on Friday. It comes in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement. Beshear’s reelection run will be tied to his aggressive actions to combat COVID-19. Several Republicans are lining up for expected bids to unseat Beshear in 2023. On Monday, Ford announced it will build twin battery plants at Glendale, Kentucky, in a joint venture with its battery partner to power the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content