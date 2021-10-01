Minnesota lawmakers at odds on division of $250M COVID fund

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers have $250 million in federal COVID-19 aid to give away, but they can’t agree on how to spend it. The Frontline Pay Working Group is tasked with figuring out how to divide the money among frontline workers. The panel blew past a Labor Day deadline, and the St. Paul Pioneer Pres reports that its Republican and Democratic members are still at loggerheads over who should get the money and how much they should receive. Republicans want to offer the tax-free bonus to those workers who they say took on the greatest risk. Democrats want to spread the money more widely.