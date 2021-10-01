New moms share vaccination experience during pregnancy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There are many decisions that go into a pregnancy and during a pandemic whether to get vaccinated or not is on the top of many families' minds. Mayo Clinic and the CDC continue to push for pregnant people to get vaccinated, now calling it an emergency.

But it is not a decision many can make lightly.

"I chose to get the vaccine about two weeks after I found out I was pregnant." Brittany Murphy said, who is a new mother.

With only about 30 percent of pregnant women, nationwide, vaccinated against COVID-19, it's clear there's mixed feelings on the decision.

Doctors we have spoke with though, say the vaccine is safe for expecting mothers and baby.

"My husband and I were trying during COVID to become pregnant so obviously we did have a lot of hesitancy." Murphy said.

We asked our social media followers to give us their views on this topic.

One respondent says:

"Pregnant now and I turned it down! Too much of a risk for my baby!"

Another saying "As someone who just gave birth earlier this month, no"

"It's your body but in the end your doctors know your body and what's right for you and your baby, and I felt like this was right for my baby and for me. Even though I didn't know but in the end I still would have. If I had the choice to re-do it knowing I was pregnant I would have done it." Jennifer Shreves said.

Current data from the v-safe pregnancy registry assessed vaccination early in pregnancy and did not find an increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received a COVID-19 vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. This is data being used by the CDC to determine the vaccine is safe during pregnancy.

"It's actually more about misinformation than lack of data." Mayo Clinic's Dr. Butler-Tobah said.

Doctors say if you have questions check with your healthcare provider over Facebook.

"Most of the patients I speak to have actually concerns about what they've heard on social media. About how it might impact their well-being, their fertility, or cause infertility. Whether or not it might cause an infection." Dr. Butler-Tobah said. "Of whether or not it might make them sicker. Of whether or not they're some sort of tracers. All of which have been proven to be false."