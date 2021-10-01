No fatalities in U.S. Highway 14 crash near Byron

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Three vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 near County Rd. 15 Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m.

There were no fatalities, and no one was taken to the hospital.

The accident backed up traffic on Hwy 14 for a short while. Both Byron and Kasson were hosting high school football games around this time, so there was more traffic than normal.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has jurisdiction and will release more information at a later time. No word on any charges.