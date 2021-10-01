Rochester to host women’s march Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester has not had a women's march since 2018, so resident Rachel Meyer took matters into her own hands.

"I saw that the law had been passed in Texas, which was pretty restrictive, and that it went through, and I just felt that there needs to be something said or done," said Meyer, the organizer of Saturday's march. "We're a peaceful protest. We're gonna be wearing pink. You can wear black lives matter or LGBTQ+ attire."

The march will start where we met the organizers, at Rochester's Government Center, and will end at Soldiers Field.

Those who march in Rochester will not be alone. Hundreds of marches and protests are planned nationwide to condemn the abortion ban that was passed in Texas and to urge the Supreme Court to preserve Roe v. Wade.

"It was, at first, very informal. We were just texting and kinda playing around with the idea," said Madison Whalen, Meyer's cousin and co-organizer.

"They've worked really hard together, and I'm really excited to see the benefit of this hard work," said Denise Whalen, Meyer's aunt.

Each shared their own reasons as to why they are marching.

"Our voices do need to be heard about how we feel on this topic since it involves our rights," said Meyer.

"Access to healthcare, reproductive care, is really important," said Whalen.

And for some, it's even more personal.

"It shouldn't be an emotional choice for another person to make. It should be the person who's making that choice, it should be their decision," said Whalen. "I also had a friend that had an abortion, and that was a big thing for her. And so, I was a big support system for her at that time. So, this is my way of further supporting her."