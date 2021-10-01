South Dakota pheasant season nears with promising numbers

SOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota pheasant hunting season gets underway in two weeks, and the numbers look more than promising.

According to the Game, Fish and Parks Department, last year’s season was spectacular in South Dakota, with hunters harvesting over 1 million birds.

And the department says 2021 is shaping up to be even better.

A mild winter plus a dry spring and summer have contributed to potentially record pheasant numbers.

Pheasant hunting in South Dakota is a long-standing tradition for many hunters across the country and the Midwest.

KELO-TV reports some believe the state could see even more out-of-state hunters this year because of its loose pandemic rules.