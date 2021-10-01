Texas man pleads guilty to Minneapolis federal riot charge

MINNNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Texas man who says he is affiliated the antigovernmental "boogaloo" movement has pleaded guilty to opening fire on a Minneapolis police station last year during unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 27, was accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building.

The Texas man admitted to traveling from San Antonio, Texas to Minneapolis with the intent to participate in a riot.

Hunter pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge.

A judge ordered a presentence investigation.

Floyd died in May 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. His death sparked protests around the world.