WORK IN PROGRESS: Kasson historic wall restoration underway

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- After months of fundraising efforts, a piece of history in Kasson is getting preservation work done.

"I mean you don't have a lot of old history," Rich Meredith said, cementing the wall. "But what you do have, you got to hold on to."

The wall was built in 1938 through the Works Progress Administration, or WPA, which was created by President Roosevelt to create jobs during the Great Depression. Today in 2021, the wall sits in the Kasson Veteran's Memorial Park -- and is in need of repair.

"It was built during the Depression by the WPA," Kasson resident and wall restoration fundraiser Janet Sinning said. "It was for people that needed jobs. How many towns have things like this?"

In its eight years of existence, the WPA put about 8.5 million Americans to work; building schools, hospitals, bridges and walls to name a few.

"It saved the whole area," Judy Severson said. "All across the country. Not just here."

In the early 2000s, part of that history was torn down. It was a fire place that Severson remembers taking class photos by in first grade when she attended the town's elementary school. When the wall was threatened to be torn down in 2019, she knew she needed to do something.

"I wanted this to be preserved. I just couldn't see it happen again, and that's why I got involved," Severson said.

Between community funding of $43,000 efforted by Sinning, Severson and another Kasson resident, Carolie Fiegel, a grant of $30,000 from the Minnesota Historical Society and $3,500 from the People's Energy Co-op, the city of Kasson plans to meet the rest of the $200,000 revitalization.

"They decided that, 'hey, if they community can come up with this much money, then we need to make sure we can finish this,'" Sinning said.

The wall's entire restoration is expected to be finished in four weeks.