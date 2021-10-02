Skip to Content

Decatur semi crash spills liquid manure, injures driver

10:31 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON. Wis (AP) — Authorities say about 5,500 gallons of liquid manure spilled after a semi-tractor overturned in Decatur, injuring the driver. Deputies from the Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 12:44 p.m. Friday. Authorities said Jeffrey M. Brewer, of Evansville, was driving a semi-tractor hauling the fertilizer on a county and failed to negotiate a curve. The semi-tractor went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned. Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

Associated Press

