Dozens gather in Rochester to march for women’s reproductive rights

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dozens gathered Saturday in Rochester to join in the nationwide marches taking place in support of women's reproduction rights.

Women, men and children held signs and marched from the Olmsted County Government Center to Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.

It was organized by Rochester resident Rachel Meyer who realized the city hadn't had a women's march since 2018. Meyer decided it was time to have one to condemn the abortion ban that was passed in Texas and to urge the Supreme Court to preserve Roe v. Wade.

"I saw that the law had been passed in Texas, which was pretty restrictive, and that it went through, and I just felt that there needs to be something said or done," Meyer said.

Kelsey Johnson was one person who marched and held handmade signs. She said that she jumped at the chance to participate.

"I was raised by a nasty woman, and I am a nasty woman and I believe that a woman deserves the right to choose," Johnson said. "And that the government is not allowed to dictate that for her. I am all about personal autonomy. It's up to you what you want to do with your own body. And I don't think that congressmen or government belongs in a medical room with me regarding my own body."

The march was peaceful. The United States Supreme Court is expected to discuss abortion cases in the coming months. Those in attendance agreed that the court needs to preserve Roe v. Wade.