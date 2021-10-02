Georgia votes in election shadowed by ex-president’s arrest

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgians are voting in municipal elections across the country that are seen as a test of strength for the ruling party and which opposition parties hope could lead to an early national election. The Saturday came a day after the arrest of exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who had returned to the country to try to bolster opposition support despite facing prison on convictions for abuse of power that were declared after he left Georgia. Opinion polls showed more than half the electorate were undecided ahead of the election in which the ruling Georgian Dream party and the United National Movement founded by Saakashvili are the main contenders. A strong performance by the opposition could raise tensions if Georgians expect that to bring an early national election.