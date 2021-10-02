Hundreds gather in Rochester to walk in support of suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk in Rochester Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at Prairie Care Medical Center to walk in person. The walk was virtual last year due the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to AFSP, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in The United States. In Minnesota, it's the eight leading cause of death. For people ages 12-34 in Minnesota, it's the second leading cause of death.

"For some people, this walk is the first time they are publicly acknowledging that they lost a loved one to suicide," AFSP Minnesota Area Director Cassandra Linkenmeyer said. "This is a very tough thing to be here for. Any type of loss is tough, a tragic loss, and suicide falls into that. A lot of us have our questions of why, and wonder what we can do. And one of the big things we can do is continue to come to events like this. To continue to talk about suicide, that helps us reduce stigma. That lets us know that we are not alone. That there is support available."

Walkers wore different colored beads to represent their relationship to the person they lost to suicide,

Each color represented a sibling, a parent, a friend or other loved one lost to suicide. The beads helped represent their loved one without having to explain why they were walking, can be painful to talk about.

For more resources on suicide prevention or to get help, visit the AFSP Minnesota Chapter website.