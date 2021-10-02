Indigenous leader to France’s Macron: Save the Amazon

PARIS (AP) — A Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his sway to fight deforestation of the Amazon. The leader, Ninawa, of the Huni Kui people, delivered a letter to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday. He urged the French leader to pressure Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to halt logging, farming and development projects that are destroying the rainforest. Speaking to the AP in Paris, Ninawa noted that Macron drew worldwide attention to fires that ravaged the Amazon in 2019. Ninawa wants European decision-makers to stop facilitating the trade of products directly linked to deforestation, such as soybeans, meat and wood. He is in France to attend a peace conference.