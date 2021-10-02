Jax sharp as Twins stop Perez, shut out Royals 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Griffin Jax and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Minnesota Twins blanked Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 4-0. Perez was hitless in four at-bats for the second straight night as he tries to break the team record for home runs. He leads the majors with 48 homers, one more than Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez is tied for the Royals record for home runs with Jorge Soler, who hit 48 in 2019. Josh Donaldson hit his 26th homer and Luis Arraez drove in two runs for Minnesota. Jax allowed just one hit in five innings. The rookie struck out three and walked two in the best of his 14 starts in the majors.