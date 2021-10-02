Minnesota flags to be flown half staff in honor of Fire Prevention Week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- In honor of Fire Prevention Week, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half staff.

It's in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Flags will be half staff Sunday through Saturday Oct. 9, sunrise to sunset. It's in effort to honor firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Minnesotans.

"Already this year, more than 44,000 wildfires have burned nearly 5.3 million acres of land across the country, including in our state of Minnesota," reads the proclamation issued by Walz. "Fire Prevention Week honors our brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect us and reaffirms the importance of fire safety and preparedness."

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to take part.