Minnesota GOP picks David Hann as its new leader

Updated
Last updated today at 5:53 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republican activists have picked former state Sen. David Hann as the next leader of their party.

The move comes following a scandal that brought down former Chair Jennifer Carnahan and left conservatives reeling ahead of a critical election cycle.

Hann is a former Senate minority leader from Eden Prairie. He defeated entrepreneur Jerry Dettinger by an 8% margin at the GOP’s state central committee meeting Saturday in Hopkins. He will lead the effort to repair the party’s image heading into the 2022 midterms.

Associated Press

