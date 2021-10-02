Minnesota GOP picks David Hann as its new leader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republican activists have picked former state Sen. David Hann as the next leader of their party.

The move comes following a scandal that brought down former Chair Jennifer Carnahan and left conservatives reeling ahead of a critical election cycle.

Hann is a former Senate minority leader from Eden Prairie. He defeated entrepreneur Jerry Dettinger by an 8% margin at the GOP’s state central committee meeting Saturday in Hopkins. He will lead the effort to repair the party’s image heading into the 2022 midterms.