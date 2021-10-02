One woman dead, another injured after car strikes tree

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One woman is dead and another is hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree in Des Moines. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The names of the victims have not been released. Police say officers observed a vehicle speeding and tried to stop it, but the vehicle sped away. Police say the officer called off the chase, but the speeding vehicle kept going. The driver lost control and struck a tree on Scott Avenue. The woman who survived is hospitalized with serious injuries.