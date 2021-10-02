Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has gone on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in a victory at San Francisco. The Packers announced Saturday they had placed Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve and had elevated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a COVID-19 replacement. The injured reserve designation means that Valdes-Scantling must miss at least the Packers’ next three games.