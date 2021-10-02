Skip to Content

Pakistan army says militants kill 5 troops near Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants have targeted security forces in a vehicle travelling near the Afghan border, killing four soldiers and one policeman. In a statement Saturday, they said the attack took place in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, and that an operation was underway to strike back against the militants. The Pakistani Taliban, known as TTP or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. They operate in the tribal belt bordering Afghanistan. The group said it had ambushed a “raiding party” in the area on Friday. The military did specify when the attack took place.

Associated Press

