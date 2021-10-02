Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring

PARIS (AP) — As weary fashionistas made it to the end of Paris Fashion Week’s 96 physical and digital spring-summer shows, Saturday’s runways provided the spark to keep the energy going despite the rain and gray skies. Some of the world’s top designers channeled humor, bright colors, innovative design techniques and even animated films for ever-imaginative displays. Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood was in typically eccentric form. Mixing Glam Rock references from Westwood’s 80s heyday with historic musing and a tongue firmly in cheek, Kronthaler created 66 designs of fashion mayhem in a very fun show.