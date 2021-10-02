Rochester Police Department hosts event in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- The Rochester Police Department hosted a free community event Saturday in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event was at Longfellow Elementary School and featured bouncy houses, police cars, firetrucks and food.

"This is an opportunity to not only celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, but also build positive connections between law enforcement and the Hispanic and Latino Community," RPD Chief Jim Franklin said.

RPD cadet Alejandra Schloo helped organize the event. She was inspired by her community policing class.

"Everybody has specific needs, and this is a way to learn the needs of the Hispanic community," Schloo said. "Law enforcement and my community are very important to me."

Diversity Council, Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA), Olmsted Public Health, Fernbrook Family Center and Unidos MN were also partners in the event.

Schloo said she hopes that the event can be a yearly occurrence. National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15- Oct. 15.