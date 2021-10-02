Stay showers possible overnight with more seasonal temperatures expected

We enjoyed some slightly cooler temperatures today in the low to mid 70s as we dodged isolated showers throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A few additional spotty showers are possible overnight in addition to the potential for areas of fog to develop. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

A few lingering showers are possible in the area before 8am Sunday with mostly cloudy skies expected. A few peeks of sunshine are possible later in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. After a warm and summer-like week, more seasonal fall-like conditions are on tap for the up coming work week with highs in the low 70s on Monday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with light northeast winds at 3-8 mph.

Dry and quiet conditions remain for the mid week with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected with light southeast winds. Thursday looks to stay mainly quiet with highs in the low 70s and partly sunny skies, but there is a low chance for isolated showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures look to slowly warm back up into the mid 70s by the weekend with highs in the mid 70s by Friday and Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with maybe another low chance of isolated showers on Saturday.