Trea Turner slam, solo HR; Kershaw hurt, Dodgers beat Brews

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner hit a grand slam and solo home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the NL West race for at least another day, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 after starter Clayton Kershaw got hurt. Pinch-hitter Matt Beaty launched a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to help the defending World Series champions maintain their increasingly slim bid for a ninth consecutive division title. San Francisco has clinched at least a tie for the title and reduced its magic number to one. The Giants lead Los Angeles by two games. The Dodgers trailed the NL Central champion Brewers 5-1 after three innings, but came back to win their 13th in a row at home. Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning.