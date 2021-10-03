Above normal temperature trend continues this week

After a rather gray and cloudy Sunday, cloud cover will slowly erode throughout the evening. Overnight temperatures will be cool in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies and a light north winds at 3-8 mph. Areas of patchy fog may develop later tonight and linger into early Monday morning.

A quiet Monday is on tap to kick off the new week with highs in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies. Abundant sunshine continues into the midweek with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. This quiet trend of weather continues into Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. While confidence is low at this time, there is an isolated chance for afternoon showers.

Temperatures begin to heat up by the late week with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. Both days will see mostly to partly sunny skies. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures in the low 70s are expected to return for Sunday. The average high temperature in Rochester this time of year is in the mid 60s, so throughout this upcoming week, temperatures will be anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. Fall, where are you?