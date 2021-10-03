Distribution problems, hesitancy slow Uganda vaccination bid

GULU, Uganda (AP) — The remote Ugandan district of Gulu is currently a COVID-19 hot spot in the East African country. There are repeated and sudden power failures that plague the vaccine storage unit. That adds to the logistical challenges facing efforts to ramp up vaccination across the country. Officials must first account for every dose previously received. So shortages are rampant despite the presence in the country of over 2 million vaccine shots. The growing supply is giving a headache to health officials who are trying to whip up enthusiasm for vaccines. But many living in rural areas cite safety fears and would rather wait.