First official EgyptAir flight lands at Israel airport

JERUSALEM (AP) — An EgyptAir jet has landed in Tel Aviv, making the first official direct flight by the Egyptian national carrier since the two countries signed an historic 1979 peace treaty. The plane landed at Ben Gurion International airport in Tel Aviv on Sunday. The airline’s affiliate, AirSinai, has for decades operated flights to Israel without the company logo, out of fear of public backlash. But the national carrier will now run three weekly flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv with the EgyptAir markings. Sunday’s flight came two weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the first public visit to Egypt by an Israeli leader in over a decade.