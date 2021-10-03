Mason City authorities investigate officer involved shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Mason City Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to a fight and shots fired near State Street and Federal Avenue in Mason City at 1:13 a.m. According to a news release from MCPD, when an officer arrived, they found several people running around from the area. That's when the officer involved shooting happened. Authorities have given no information regarding what led up to the shooting, or if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

The officer involved is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the shooting investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to complete the investigation. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation SAC Mike Krapfl at krapfl@dps.state.ia.us or 563-599-4239.

More information will be released about the incident on Tuesday, Oct. 5.