Ruling party in ex-Soviet Georgia leads municipal elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The ruling party in ex-Soviet republic Georgia’s ruling party is leading in partial results from nationwide municipal elections. But the mayoral contests in the country’s four largest cities likely will need runoffs. The Central Elections Commission said Sunday that tallies from about 39% of precincts showed the ruling Georgian Dream party with about 49% of the overall vote. The main opposition party United National Movement garnered 31% and array of other parties were in single digits. Georgian Dream this spring signed a European Union-brokered agreement to call an early election for the national parliament if its share of the municipal elections vote was less than 43%.