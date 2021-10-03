Skip to Content

Yemen official: Rebel missiles hit key city, kill 2 children

11:33 am National news from the Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say Houthi rebels have fired three ballistic missiles at a government-held central city, killing two children and wounding more than 30 people. The attack is the latest by the Iranian-backed Houthis on Marib. The rebels have for months been trying to retake the energy-rich city from the internationally recognized government of exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. Sunday’s missiles landed in the residential Rawdha neighborhood. The dead are a four-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother. At least 32 others were wounded, including five children and four women. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

