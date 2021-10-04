Above-average temperatures are expected this week

High temperatures will continue to be well above-average through the upcoming weekend. Highs during the week will stay in the middle and lower 70s. Temperatures will be around 8-15° above average through Saturday. We'll finally cool temperatures into the 60s for highs by Sunday.

Rain chances will continue to be limited this week with our main chances of rain coming late Friday into Saturday. We might see another chance of isolated showers next Monday, but other than these two rain chances, we should remain mainly dry this week.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s by Sunday and Monday but those highs will still be around 5-8° above average. Overnight lows will stay in the middle 50s most of this week. We'll finally have a cool fall night Sunday into Monday.

TONIGHT:

Areas of dense fog will be possible across the area. We're mainly looking at areas along and to the west of Hwy-52. Visibility could drop below 1-2 miles from 4-8 a.m Tuesday morning.

Nick