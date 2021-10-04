After pitching-fueled 1st-to-last flop, Twins resist rebuild

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The falloff the Minnesota Twins experienced after two straight division titles could be traced in some places to natural regression. The real surprise was how sharply and swiftly they faded. The Twins lost five straight games during their first homestand of the season and never saw the .500 mark again. They finished 73-89 in last place in the AL Central. The biggest culprit was the pitching staff. After ranking ninth in the majors in team ERA in 2019 and fourth in 2020, the Twins were 26th this year.