Apparent police chase over domestic assault suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A police chase with a domestic assault suspect, resulted in the suspect's hospitalization following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 9:30 p.m., Rochester police officers identified the suspect in a vehicle and attempted to pull the vehicle over near 20th Street and South Broadway in Rochester. Police said the driver had cause for arrest, as a suspect for a fifth-degree domestic assault. The victim of the assault informed police that the suspect owned several guns, and was not mentally stable. The suspect drove away from police and pulled into the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

When officers got to the vehicle, they tried to make contact with the suspect but found the suspect has been shot. Officers located a gun nearby.

The suspect was taken to St. Mary's Hospital. Authorities say the shooting appears to be self inflicted.

This is a ongoing investigation.