Bicyclist identified, driver charged in fatal Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have identified a bicyclist who died in a fatal crash that involved a truck.

It happened at 10:53 a.m. on June 22, 2021, at the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue Southwest.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stephen Pieper, 48, of Rochester, was riding his bike when James Hanson, 61, of Oronoco, collided with him.

Pieper was pronounced dead at the scene. Hanson has been charged with a failure to yield accident misdemeanor.