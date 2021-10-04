Boy, 9, dies in crash of ATV operated by 10-year-old

HILLMAN, Minn. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died and a 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in an ATV crash in central Minnesota. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 10-year-old was operating the side-by-side ATV near a cornfield in Lakin Township on Sunday evening when he lost control and the vehicle flipped. Both boys were thrown from the vehicle and the 9-year-old died at the scene. The crash is being investigated and additional details about the boys were not being released.