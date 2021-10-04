BREAST CANCER AWARENESS: What experts want you to know about prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's a disease that touches too many -- the month of October is all about raising awareness to make breast cancer's impact, less drastic and less scary.

While it's a diagnosis no one wants to have, doctors and cancer survivors, like U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) Minnesota, say the moment you find out you have it can be the hardest part.

"Any time you hear the word cancer, it's scary," Klobuchar said. "But when you start realizing the kind of treatments that are available, as long as you find out that you've got it, you're in a lot better shape."

Every year, more than 250,000 people across the country are told they have breast cancer. Mayo Clinic consultant breast diagnostic clinician Dr. Sandhya Pruthi says breast cancer awareness month is the perfect opportunity to talk about new treatments, and emphasize the importance of prevention.

"There are so many exciting advances in the area of prevention of breast cancer," she said.

Dr. Pruthi said there are medications that people with a family history can take to prevent the disease. There are also new advances in lifestyle changes; like a low-fat diet, weight loss, maintaining a healthy weight and exercise. Pruthi helped research similar preventions to the disease last month.

"Unfortunately, with the pandemic, we have seen people putting off their health care," Pruthi said.

Which makes this year's breast cancer awareness month more important than ever.

"I'm so impressed with the go pink, the organizations that are using the pink ribbon as a reminder," she said. "People share their stories we learn from those experiences and I think those lessons are so important."

Initiatives are taking place like the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office's "pink patch project."

Pink decals will be on the bumper of every Olmsted County Sheriff's Office squad car until the end of October. "...So if they see our squad cars, then they know we are with them in spirit, in that sense," Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

Eventually, along with the pink squad decals, the department plans to sell pink Olmsted County badges. The badges will cost $20 and money will go toward breast cancer awareness efforts.

"There's breast cancer in my family," Torgerson said. "My wife's family. We lost one of her sisters. Her cancer fight started with breast cancer. I think every family has some kind of cancer connection to this horrible disease. My son is now a cancer doctor. It is very much in our family -- and we are not unique, it is with everyone's family," Torgerson said.

Torgerson encourages everyone to stay up to date with their annual screenings and doctor appointments -- because cancer doesn't care who you are.

"Listen to you doctor, take the time. Schedule your appointments and take care of yourself," he said.

Dr. Pruthi, echoes that sentiment.

"Anybody can be at risk of getting breast cancer. It's not just those who have a family history," she said.