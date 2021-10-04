Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:27 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:27 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Dodge County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Mitchell County. In Minnesota, Wabasha,
Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
This will especially impact Highway 52 in southeast Minnesota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&