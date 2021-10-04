Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:27 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mitchell County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Mitchell County. In Minnesota, Wabasha,

Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

This will especially impact Highway 52 in southeast Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

