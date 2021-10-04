Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Freeborn County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&