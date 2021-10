Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Winnebago County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE… North-Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&