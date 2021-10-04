Dense Fog Advisory issued October 4 at 7:23PM CDT until October 5 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota,

Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

This fog will impact the morning commute on Tuesday.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.