Dense Fog Advisory until MON 11:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce County. In Minnesota, Goodhue,

Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&