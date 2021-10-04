Dense Fog Advisory until MON 11:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 11:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Freeborn County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce County. In Minnesota, Goodhue,
Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&