Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation

Front-line medical workers are growing weary of COVID-19 denial and misinformation in treating unvaccinated patients during the delta-driven surge. They are constantly asked to be prescribed a parasite drug and lash out at doctors when they are told no. An Illinois family practice doctor has patients tell him that microchips are embedded in vaccines designed to take over people’s DNA. A Kentucky doctor says a patient told him it’s the vaccines that are actually killing people, not the virus. Such misinformation has been a big driver of vaccine hesitancy that has contributed to the deadly delta surge and lifted the COVID-19 death toll past 700,000.