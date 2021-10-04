Ethiopia’s PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war. Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past. The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the country, deadly ethnic violence continues and watchdogs warn that repressive government practices are on the return.