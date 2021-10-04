Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

SASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him back to Spain where he is accused of sedition. A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse Monday as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing accompanied by his lawyer. Some members of the crowd shouted “freedom!” The Catalan separatist leader was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia where he had arrived to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing.