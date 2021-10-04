Gradual clearing today; staying mild for the rest of the week

Seasonably cool today

Cool air is sinking into the region today on the backside of the storm system that brought clouds and showers over the weekend. The fog that impacted much of the local area earlier today has lifted, but the stratus cloud cover is going to take a bit longer to break up. Expect gradual clearing in much of the area with limited sunshine and seasonably cool weather this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with a light north breeze.

Bright and mild midweek

High pressure will move into the region from the northwest for the next couple of days bringing sunshine and tranquil weather. We'll have sunshine and a few scattered clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures around 70 degrees and light east winds.

Thursday showers

A storm system from the south will graze the area to the east as it moves toward the Great Lakes Thursday. We'll have spotty afternoon showers and high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

A mild weekend

Sunshine will prevail Friday in the wake of Thursday's storm system and high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Expect sunshine Saturday ahead of a weak storm system from the west. A few scattered showers will be possible later in the day as the cold front with that storm system ,moves through the Mississippi Valley. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid-70s. Cooler air will pour in behind the storm system and we'll have sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s Sunday.