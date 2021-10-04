Highway 52 crash; reduced to one lane both directions

UPDATE 9:10 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at 8:06 a.m.

Multiple injuries were reported. All are believed to be non life-threatening.

Southbound Highway 52 traffic was rerouted to Highway 57.

NEAR ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 52 and County Road 50 around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Traffic is reduced down to one lane both directions as emergency personnel assist on scene.

It's unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.